Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Police investigate after mystery cash found in mailbox

Paige Ashby
7th Sep 2020 6:52 AM | Updated: 10:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for the owner of a quantity of cash left at a Springfield Lakes address two weeks ago.

On Monday afternoon, August 17, a resident found the money in their letterbox and notified police.

Anyone with information about the origins of the cash is asked to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, you can contact Policelink using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2001737367 within the online suspicious activity form.

More Stories

queensland police servce springfield lakes unclaimed cash. editors picks
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen taken to hospital after Shute Harbour Rd rollover

        Premium Content Teen taken to hospital after Shute Harbour Rd rollover

        News Emergency services were called to the scene just outside Proserpine last night.

        Sales sliced ‘in half’ after return of paid parking

        Premium Content Sales sliced ‘in half’ after return of paid parking

        Business The free parking scheme ended just one week ago, but business owners say they are...

        Housing grant will ‘bitterly disappoint’ homeowners

        Premium Content Housing grant will ‘bitterly disappoint’ homeowners

        Politics Political to and fro over claims the $25K HomeBuilders grant is being mismanaged...

        Law changes breathe new life into old, abandoned mines

        Premium Content Law changes breathe new life into old, abandoned mines

        Politics ‘Now more than ever we need to do everything in our power to keep those jobs and...