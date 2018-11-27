Menu
Police investigate after school classrooms damaged in fire

Emma Clarke
by
27th Nov 2018 5:58 AM

POLICE are still looking for those responsible for a 'suspicious' fire at Laidley State High School on Sunday night. 

The science classrooms were damaged in the third fire at the school since 2014, after structural damage was caused to a block of classrooms in May last year. 

A toilet block was also damaged in September 2014. 

Emergency services were called to the school on Edward Street around 6.30pm following reports of smoke emanating from one of the buildings.

The fire was quickly brought under control, however two of the classrooms in the block sustained substantial damage. 

Police are treating the fire as suspicious and are appealing for anyone who has further information regarding the incident to come forward.

Police investigations are continuing.

Anyone wiht information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Police Link on 131 444. 

