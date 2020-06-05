Police investigate East Mackay baby boy’s sudden death
DETECTIVES are investigating the death of a six-month-old East Mackay boy.
A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the home on Tuesday at 2.45pm where they found the infant unresponsive.
Read more:
Mackay region's break-in hot spots
Couple haunted by brutal death five years on
'Keyboard warriors' warned: Don't add to the crime rate
He was taken to Mackay Base Hospital, before being transferred to Townsville Hospital where he passed away yesterday, on Thursday, she said.
"An investigation has commenced in relation to this matter," she said.
Subscriber benefits:
How to make the most of your digital subscription