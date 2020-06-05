Police investigate East Mackay baby boy’s sudden death

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to an East Mackay home on Tuesday at 2.45pm where they found the infant in an unresponsive state.

DETECTIVES are investigating the death of a six-month-old East Mackay boy.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the home on Tuesday at 2.45pm where they found the infant unresponsive.

He was taken to Mackay Base Hospital, before being transferred to Townsville Hospital where he passed away yesterday, on Thursday, she said.

"An investigation has commenced in relation to this matter," she said.

