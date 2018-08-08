Menu
NSW Police have released this digital image of a man they believe can help with their inquiries.
Crime

Police investigate child approach near Grafton

Jarrard Potter
by
7th Aug 2018 12:10 PM

POLICE are investigating following a child approach near Grafton, and have released a digital image of the man who could assist their inquiries in an appeal for public assistance.

About 6pm on Tuesday June 19 2018, a 12-year-old boy was outside a home in Parker Road, Lanitza, when he was approached by a man.

The man spoke to the boy before grabbing him on the arm. The boy ran away and told his parents. He was not physically injured.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were notified and commenced an investigation.

Investigators have released a COMFIT image of a man who may be able to assist with their inquiries.

He is depicted as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in his mid to late 30s, with brown hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black/white flannelette shirt and black track pants.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

