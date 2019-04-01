Police seek father and son over $120k line-dance claims

Police allege offences worth more than $120,000 have been committed in relation to linedancing holidays that have not eventuated.

POLICE investigating a series of complaints across Queensland relating to line dancing events, have released an image of a man who may be able to assist with inquiries.

It is believed Brett Jenkins, 37, may have information relevant to a fraud investigation over losses totalling over $120,000, with trips organised via a line dancing travel company.

The holidays included group trips overseas and domestically, including line dancing festivals, balls and cruises.

Police have released this image in relation to the investigation.

Police have received more than 70 complaints from members of the public across Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast and the Gold Coast after money was paid but the holiday was cancelled with no refunds provided.

Officers believe there may be more victims and are appealing for those who believe they have been affected to contact them.

Jenkins is described as caucasian, 173cm tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ken Rogers appealed for anyone who has seen him or his father Bruce, 66, to contact police.

Sen-Sergeant Rogers said the investigation relates to transactions over the past six to 12 months, and the majority of complainants were elderly and from southeast Queensland.

People paid money to company Brett Jenkins Line Dancing.

Victims have lost between $300 and $10,000 and bookings for events were never made, Snr Sgt Rogers said.

"We have got 100 victims at this point in time and the number is growing by the day," he said.

Bruce (left) and Brett Jenkins are sought by police.

The majority of people, involved in the line dancing community, gave money to the company for tours interstate and abroad to either compete or attend social events.

"Some of the people we are taking about here, probably fair to say don't have a lot of money

"Some of these people it's their life savings.

"They've saved up for a trip of a lifetime that is now never going to happen," he said.

Bookings were not made.

The men were last seen about six days ago, leaving a house in Enoggera.

Sen-Sergeant Rogers said police believed some of the victims had previously been on legitimate trips with the company.

He said the company appeared to be previously operating in a legitimate way.

"This company has been operating for a period of 15 years," he said.

"It's over that time they have established a trust and a rapport with a number of the victims."

He urged the men to contact police.

Sen-Sergeant Rogers told people to not give the company money.

The Department of Fair Trading is also involved in the investigation.

"My understanding is they've both been heavily involved in the line dancing community and Brett Jenkins himself has been instructing since he was a 15-year-old boy," Sen-Sergeant Rogers said.