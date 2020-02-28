Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating an alleged home invasion and sexual assault in Edmonton.
Police are investigating an alleged home invasion and sexual assault in Edmonton.
Crime

Police probe home invasion, sexual assault in Cairns suburb

by Grace Mason
28th Feb 2020 12:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has allegedly been sexually assaulted during a terrifying home invasion in Edmonton this morning.

A police spokesman confirmed they were called to a residence just before 6am following reports a male had broken in and assaulted the occupant.

It is understood police took a naked male into custody on a nearby street about 20 minutes after the alleged assault.

He is currently assisting police with inquiries.

The Cairns Post understands the pair were not known to each other.

The police spokesman said there were no reports of any serious injury to the woman.

A crime scene has been established at the residence and investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

More Stories

Show More
cairns crime crimestoppers home invasion police sexual assault

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grundy takes new role on development board

        premium_icon Grundy takes new role on development board

        Business A wide-spanning career in the Whitsundays made him “tick all the boxes”

        Restoring the reef one piece of coral at a time

        premium_icon Restoring the reef one piece of coral at a time

        News Coral gardening initiative gives hope for the future of the reef

        Youth, adventure market target of new competition

        Youth, adventure market target of new competition

        News The aim is to increase the Whitsundays’ youth market from 120,000 a year

        ’It gives us a voice and chance to come home’

        premium_icon ’It gives us a voice and chance to come home’

        News Indigenous tour in the Whitsundays welcomed by traditional owners