News

Police investigate Mackay man’s disappearance

Lillian Watkins
21st Apr 2021 1:30 PM

Police are investigating the disappearance of a Mackay man last seen at the Andergrove Tavern late Saturday morning.

Daniel Brick was reported missing on April 17, just hours after the last confirmed sighting of the Mackay man that day.

In a post on Facebook, Mr Brick’s girlfriend Lizzy Sarbell said he was at the Andergrove Tavern for lunch.

Police confirmed a missing person’s report was filed Saturday afternoon.

The spokesman said police were in the process of investigating different factors that may be involved in Mr Brick’s disappearance.

Police are urging anyone with information around Mr Bricks disappearance or whereabouts to come forward.

Phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers 1300 333 000.

