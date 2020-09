Queensland Police were called to Bray Park just before midnight. Picture: File/generic image

Queensland Police were called to Bray Park just before midnight. Picture: File/generic image

An investigation has been launched on Brisbane's northside following the death of a man overnight.

Police were called to Gloucester Crescent, Bray Park, shortly before midnight Saturday after reports of an alleged altercation between a man and a woman.

A police spokesman said a man has since died.

A woman was this morning assisting investigators.

The spokesman confirmed a homicide investigation was currently underway, with police currently at the scene.