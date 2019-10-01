Menu
Shute Harbour Rd was closed in both directions after a two-vehicle crash on Friday night.
Police investigate possible cause of serious head-on crash

Georgia Simpson
1st Oct 2019 12:30 PM
A HEAD-ON smash is still under investigation by Whitsunday Police, but it is alleged a driver falling asleep at the wheel may have been the cause.

No charges have been laid, but Whitsunday Police Acting Senior Sergeant Jason Colley said a Woodwark man, 37, was travelling eastbound towards Cannonvale along Shute Harbour Rd in a black Mitsubishi Triton on Friday evening.

Senior Sergeant Colley said the Mitsubishi Triton veered onto the incorrect side of the road, colliding head on with a white Holden Colorado, driven by a 64-year-old Victoria Point man, who tried to take evasive action.

Both men were trapped in their vehicles after the smash, with Queensland Fire and Emergency services on scene to cut both men out of their vehicles.

Senior Sergeant Colley said a blood sample had been taken from the Woodwark man, as part of the investigation.

Police were investigating whether the 37-year-old driver of the Mitsubishi Triton had fallen asleep, Senior Sergeant Colley said.

