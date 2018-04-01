Menu
Login
News

Man dies in ‘suspicious’ balcony fall

The Rydges Esplanade Resort in Cairns.
The Rydges Esplanade Resort in Cairns.
by Jacob Miley

POLICE are currently investigating the death of a man who fell from the seventh floor of a Cairns hotel.

Police were called to the Rydges Esplanade Resort Cairns on Abbott St about 1.30am after reports a man had fallen.

A 24-year-old was found dead at the scene. A Queensland Police spokeswoman said itâ€™s not known whether the man was a tourist or local. They believe the death could be suspicious.

A 19-year-old man was taken from the apartment complex to Cairns Hospital with an arm injury and is assisting police with inquiries.

A crime scene has been established.

Topics:  balcony cairns death editors picks

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Swimmer saved against 'incalculable odds' off Green Point

Swimmer saved against 'incalculable odds' off Green Point

VMR Whitsunday president, Mal Priday, said his crew were activated last night at 6pm by the police search and rescue coordinator.

At the coalface of community spirit during Debbie

Russell Harding in his roofless Faust St home after Cyclone Debbie on Friday.

Journalist reflects on 12 months since Cyclone Debbie.

Spirit of the Whitsundays shines during Debbie

Volunteer Whitsundays core members Chris Pannan, Jo Sweeney, Tracey Lord, Andrew Sloane and Heather Batrick meet Shannon Noll (second from left) on the Airlie Beach foreshore during filming on Sunrise.

Tracey Lord saw people with nothing left themselves helping others.

Big reef fish on the chew at inner islands

ROYAL CATCH: Simon Ballard with a nice queenfish landed with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing.

Big reef fish on the chew at inner islands.

Local Partners