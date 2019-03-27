Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Suspicious package found at David Gillespie’s home. Picture: Mick Tsikas/AAP
Suspicious package found at David Gillespie’s home. Picture: Mick Tsikas/AAP
Crime

Suspicious package left at MP’s home

by Ally Foster
27th Mar 2019 12:13 PM

POLICE are responding to reports of a suspicious package being found at the home of federal politician David Gillespie on the Mid North Coast in NSW.

The bomb squad were called to the Nationals MP's home on Musico Road at Sancrox, west of Port Macquarie, after a suspicious cylinder was found on the front gate, according to reports on 2GB.

The bomb squad and NSW Fire and Rescue are at the scene. Picture: Nathan Edwards
The bomb squad and NSW Fire and Rescue are at the scene. Picture: Nathan Edwards

The cylinder was reportedly accompanied by a flag with foreign writing.

Mr Gillespie's office told the radio show that the minister is OK and believes the writing on the flag is Latin.

NSW Police told news.com.au that an exclusion zone has been set out around to property as officers work to identify the item.

Mr Gillespie is the federal member for Lyne.
Mr Gillespie is the federal member for Lyne.

"There is no apparent risk to the community," a police spokesperson said.

Authorities are now investigating the motives behind the package.

More to come.

editors picks home investigation mp package police politics

Top Stories

    Work to start soon on new $2m seawall

    premium_icon Work to start soon on new $2m seawall

    Council News Construction of a new seawall on the Bowen foreshore is only a few weeks away from starting.

    Bowen man didn't know ute was stolen until police called him

    Bowen man didn't know ute was stolen until police called him

    Crime People encouraged to lock vehicles after ute stolen.

    Drink-driver crashes golf buggy

    premium_icon Drink-driver crashes golf buggy

    Crime Golf buggy accident on Hamilton Island.

    Bowen's famous theatre sparkles on the small screen

    premium_icon Bowen's famous theatre sparkles on the small screen

    Community Queensland Weekender showcases Bowen icon.