Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police investigating following death of seven-week-old in Palm Beach residence
Police investigating following death of seven-week-old in Palm Beach residence
News

Police investigating after infant’s death

by Elise Williams
11th Jan 2021 11:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are investigating the death of a baby at a Gold Coast home last night, while there remains no obvious cause of death.

The seven-week-old was declared deceased around 9:30pm Sunday at a Palm Beach unit complex.

The baby was dead on the arrival of both police and paramedics to the Brooke Ave home.

It's understood the baby's mother was home at the time of the tragic incident.

Both the youngster's parents were last night assisting police with their inquiries, however the cause of the baby's death remains undetermined.

Police are treating this incident as non suspicious, while they await the results of a post-mortem.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Police investigating after infant's death

More Stories

gold coast infant death investigation

Just In

    Just In

      Star missing from SATC reboot

      Star missing from SATC reboot
      • 11th Jan 2021 10:34 AM

      Top Stories

        Monday roads update: Current alerts across the Whitsundays

        Monday roads update: Current alerts across the Whitsundays

        Information Drivers are urged to be cautious in multiple areas.

        New bridge plans well under way for stranded residents

        Premium Content New bridge plans well under way for stranded residents

        Council News The mayor says tenders will soon be open for the $4.6 million project.

        Brisbane lockdown will end, masks to stay

        Premium Content Brisbane lockdown will end, masks to stay

        News Coronavirus Qld: Latest case news and lockdown update

        FULL LIST: Proserpine Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Proserpine Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday.