Police have set up a crime scene at Clareville.
News

Shock discovery as body is pulled from water

by Stephanie Bedo
8th Sep 2018 5:20 AM

A PASSER-BY made a shock discovery when they found a body floating in the water in Sydney; north.

Police set up a crime scene after emergency services were called to Delecta Avenue at Clareville about 1.50pm yesterday.

The witness pulled the body from the water and started CPR until NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived, but the person was declared deceased at the scene.

Formal identifications have not taken place but the person is believed to be a man.

Officers from Northern Beaches Police Area Command will investigate the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

