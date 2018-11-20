Menu
Login
News

Four-month-old’s death ‘suspicious’

by Danielle Buckley
20th Nov 2018 5:46 PM

A FOUR-month-old girl has died this afternoon in what police are calling "suspicious" circumstances.

The girl was taken to the Logan Hospital yesterday morning with life-threatening injuries.

She was then transported to the Queensland Children's Hospital in a critical condition, where she died this afternoon.

Detectives from the Logan Child Protection and Investigation Unit and State Crime Command's Homicide and Child Trauma squads are investigating.

A 35-year-old woman and 37-year-old man are assisting police with their inquiries.

The infant's death comes just a day after a nine-month-old girl was found dead on a Gold Coast beach. 

More Stories

baby death editors picks logan queensland

Top Stories

    Man in hospital after being bitten by a snake

    Man in hospital after being bitten by a snake

    News Man in hospital after being bitten by snake.

    Local swimmers make waves in Whitehaven Beach Ocean Swim

    Local swimmers make waves in Whitehaven Beach Ocean Swim

    News Local swimmers make waves in Whitehaven Beach Ocean Swim

    New owner for Coral Sea Resort

    New owner for Coral Sea Resort

    News Coral Sea Resort has a new owner.

    Fisher and Thomas claim Hamilton Island Triathlon victory

    Fisher and Thomas claim Hamilton Island Triathlon victory

    News Fisher and Thomas claim Hamilton Island Triathlon victory

    Local Partners