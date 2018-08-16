Menu
Crime

Police investigating man's death in fatal CQ crash

Shayla Bulloch
by
16th Aug 2018 6:57 AM

POLICE are investigating a fatal crash in Central Queensland yesterday afternoon where a man died after his car collided with a concrete drain.

Around 4pm, a four wheel drive wagon travelling south on the Leichhardt Hwy left the road and collided with a concrete culvert at Woolein, north of Banana.

Concrete culverts are commonly used in drainage developments.

The 37-year-old man and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No one else was injured as a result of the crash.

Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day

