Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating the sudden death of a man at South Bingera last night.
Police are investigating the sudden death of a man at South Bingera last night.
Crime

Police investigating sudden death at South Bingera

Zachary O'Brien
, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
22nd Mar 2020 8:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating the sudden death of a man at South Bingera last night.

Emergency services were called to a Baldwins Rd address just before 7pm where they located the body of a man at the bottom of a set of stairs.

Initial information suggests the 47-year-old sustained fatal injuries after a dispute with another man at the premises.

A crime scene has been established and police are working to determine the events leading to the man's death.

Investigations are ongoing.

bundaberg police investigation south bingera sudden death
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        #WePledgeLocal: the region rises against COVID-19

        premium_icon #WePledgeLocal: the region rises against COVID-19

        News Trying times have proved how businesses are coming together in the face of the pandemic.

        CORONAVIRUS: New details of Mackay's second confirmed case

        premium_icon CORONAVIRUS: New details of Mackay's second confirmed case

        Breaking New details about the second case in Mackay have come to light

        $40M lost, thousands cancelled from fires and virus

        premium_icon $40M lost, thousands cancelled from fires and virus

        News New figures have revealed the serious toll that bushfires and coronavirus have...

        You don’t have to leave the house to shop local

        premium_icon You don’t have to leave the house to shop local

        News Take a look at how you can support small businesses in the midst of coronavirus and...