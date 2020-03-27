Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

POLICE: Isolated residents are ‘doing the right thing’

Anna Wall
27th Mar 2020 2:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BOWEN police are reminding residents about the importance of social distancing and hygiene at this time, saying they appreciate that most residents are doing the right thing and remaining calm.

Police are asking residents to make themselves familiar with isolation guidelines, stay put this holiday period and remember that new rules mean restaurants are only legally allowed to provide takeaway meals.

ISOLATION GUIDELINES

Police say they are aware of a few people in Bowen who are isolating due to returning from overseas recently. These residents were commended for doing the right thing and complying with the rules.

Bowen police say it is important to be aware of social distancing rules and it's a good idea to be aware of the Department of Health's guidelines on isolation.

If people are isolating themselves and live with others, it is important everyone in the house adhere to the guidelines, including personal hygiene and cleaning, to minimise the spread of any germs in the house during the period of isolation.

The guidelines advise that if people are isolating, the isolated person should be in a room by themselves.

The person in isolation must stay in the house and separate themselves from all others in the house.

Other people in the house do not have to be isolated as long as everyone in the house is maintaining social distancing rules and maintaining personal hygiene.

HOLIDAYS

With school holidays and the Easter break coming up, police are reminding residents that campgrounds in national parks, state forests and state managed recreation and protected areas are closed and asking everyone to reconsider the need to travel during the holiday period.

TAKEAWAY

Police say some restaurants and cafes have outdoor furniture, which people are using to consume their takeaway food on.

Police are reminding residents that under new social distancing laws restaurants are legally only allowed to serve takeaway meals, which do need to be taken away and consumed off premises.

bowen police covid-19 queensland poilce social distancing
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        St Cath’s ready to tackle ‘uncharted waters’

        premium_icon St Cath’s ready to tackle ‘uncharted waters’

        News Schools across the state will have five student free days next week as St Cath’s ready themselves for online learning.

        Cannonvale neighbours apprehend alleged wallet thief

        premium_icon Cannonvale neighbours apprehend alleged wallet thief

        Crime The man was spotted by neighbours ‘opening an unlocked car door’

        Coronavirus Queensland: What you need to know today

        Coronavirus Queensland: What you need to know today

        Health The latest on COVID-19 from NSW and beyond

        Virus wall: Push for NQ borders to close

        premium_icon Virus wall: Push for NQ borders to close

        Politics Lockdown demands to stop southerners ‘cross pollinating’ coronavirus in North...