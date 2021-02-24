Police issue 13 speeding fines on Collinsville road

COLLINSVILLE: Police have nabbed 13 drivers for speeding on the same road in one morning.

Police have nabbed 13 motorists for speeding on the same road in Collinsville during a single morning, handing out more than a dozen fines.

This included a 40-year-old Mackay man who was allegedly caught travelling at 145km/h in a 100km/h zone.

Collinsville police were patrolling the Peter Delemothe Rd about 6.50am Tuesday when they stopped the speeding Holden utility.

The Mackay driver was given a $1245 on the spot fine and stripped of eight demerit points and a six month disqualification period.

During the course of the morning police issued another 12 fines to other motorists for speeding on the same road.

Ten were handed to motorists exceeding the speed limit by at least 13km/h but not more than 20km/h.

On the spot fines of $266 were issued which carry three demerit points.

Two motorists were fined $444 and lost four demerit points each for exceeding the speed limit by more than 20km/h but not more than 30km/h.

Police are urging all motorists to obey the speed limits and warned they will continue to enforce the road rules for those drivers who choose to do the wrong thing.