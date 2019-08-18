Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Bourbong St side of the Target Arcade.
The Bourbong St side of the Target Arcade. Google Maps
Crime

Police look for man after woman assaulted in CBD toilets

Rhylea Millar
by
18th Aug 2019 1:10 PM | Updated: 4:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after a woman was physically assaulted in restrooms in Bundaberg's CBD, on Friday, around 11.40am.

A 39-year-old woman, who was working at a store on Bourbong St, went to use bathrooms in the Target arcade when a male in black and white clothing and with a shaved head emerged from one of the cubicles, pushed the victim into the wall and ran out.

Following the incident, the woman was taken to Bundaberg Hospital to be examined for bruising above her right eye and a cut on her bottom lip.

Authorities said it's a timely reminder for everyone to remain vigilant, consider their own public safety and be alert to the surroundings.

The bathroom stalls are for staff use and are located in the Target arcade and usually remain locked however, the doors are damaged and do not appear to be locking properly.

If you have any information, please call Police Link or Crime Stoppers and quote the reference number QP1901585225.

assault bundaberg crime physical assault police restroom
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    POLL: Who is the Whitsundays best junior sports coach?

    premium_icon POLL: Who is the Whitsundays best junior sports coach?

    Sport Vote now on who you believe is the Whitsundays best junior sports coach.

    Take a sneak peek of new-look luxury Hayman Island

    premium_icon Take a sneak peek of new-look luxury Hayman Island

    Destinations Another resort re-opens after Cyclone Debbie devastation.

    Police spot man holding flick knife

    premium_icon Police spot man holding flick knife

    Crime 'What I am going to do today will either make you or break you.'

    Dance performance a warm-up for national competition

    premium_icon Dance performance a warm-up for national competition

    Art & Theatre A performance of Mulan may take these dance students overseas.