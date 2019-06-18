Police looking for offenders after Rockhampton stabbing

Multiple police units are at a stabbing incident on Jessie St in The Range.

12.50PM: IT HAS been revealed the Rockhampton stabbing that occurred earlier today may have been a result of a road rage incident.

Unconfirmed reports from the scene suggest a car pulled up in Spencer St, The Range and a man was stabbed a number of times.

The man sustained wounds to his temple and chest areas.

Police are looking for three men who they believe are involved in the stabbing who left in a blue or gold Ford Ranger.

One of those men may have wounds on his face.

Early reports from the scene indicate there was a large amount of blood at the scene.

The victim has been taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition.

12.30PM: A MAN has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition after being stabbed multiple times.

Police and Ambulance were called to a location near Spencer and Jessie Streets in Range after reports a man had been stabbed.

Upon arrival they discovered he had sustained wounds to his temple and chest.

Police are looking for three men who were seen leaving the area in a blue of gold Ford Ranger.

There are unconfirmed reports the stabbing was related to a road range incident.

More to follow

11.45AM: POLICE are looking for suspects after a man was stabbed multiple times in Rockhampton.

The incident happened at a Jessie St location in The Range.

Reports from the scene indicate a man has received stab wounds to his upper chest and temple.

Queensland Ambulance are treating the patient and four police cars are on the scene.

It is unclear how the man sustained the injuries.

Initial reports form the scene said there was a lot of blood, the victim was pale and was dropping in and out on consciousness.

Police are patrolling the area for three male offenders, one who may have wounds to his face, who left the scene in a blue of gold Ford Ranger.

More to follow.