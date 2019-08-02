Police move in as mystery croc find intensifies

Koorana Crocodile Farm found an orthopaedic plate in the contents of their croc MJ's stomach.

THE discovery of a metal plate in a crocodile's stomach near Rockhampton has today taken several more twists, officially becoming a police matter.

Koorana Crocodile Farm owner John Lever said police had contacted him and were set to take the orthopaedic plate this afternoon as part of their investigations.

This week it was revealed that the metal bone plate and six screws were found in the stomach of Koorana's resident 4.7m saltwater crocodile, MJ, during an autopsy conducted last month.

The find made international headlines and yesterday some news sources reported that the metal plate was of human origin.

A medical services company in England called Which Medical Device and a British orthopaedic surgeon had said these plates were definitely used in humans.

However there was a further twist yesterday evening when a veterinary surgeon in Australia said they had also used the same type of plate in animals.

"It has gone from me trying to find out whether the plate was human or veterinary, to being strictly human, back to being either," Mr Lever said today.

"The plate goes into the police today so as of then it's a police matter and I won't be commenting much more, as police will release information as they see fit."

Yesterday Mr Lever said he'd received two separate enquiries from people in north Queensland who thought the plate may have been linked to disappearances of people near Tully and the Innisfail/Ingham areas.

The bodies of these missing persons had reportedly never been found.

Koorana Crocodile Farm this week posted a photograph on its Facebook page showing some of the things they'd recovered from crocodiles' stomachs during autopsies.

The items included a door handle, the leg bone of a dog and dog hair, and crab pot material including mesh and a foam buoy.

Mr Lever said during autopsies he'd also found broken bottles in the stomach of a crocodile before.