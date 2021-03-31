Police nab 16 outlaw bikie gang members in region raids

Detectives have charged 16 alleged outlaw motorcycle gang members and associates with 60 offences as part of a crackdown targeting the Mackay region.

Detectives from the Crime and Intelligence Command’s Organised Crime Gangs Group were sent to Mackay last week, executing 17 search warrants from March 18 to 24 with help from the Mackay Criminal Investigation Branch.

A 36-year-old man and alleged known member of the Nomads outlaw motorcycle gang was charged with possessing tainted property, possessing explosives and possessing property suspected of being used in connection with drug offences after a search of an Airlie Beach residence.

About $70,000 cash was seized during the search, with investigations ongoing.

The man was also charged with impersonating police after he allegedly stopped a vehicle on March 19 using red and blue flashing lights that were found fitted to the dashboard of his vehicle.

He is due to appear in Mackay Magistrates Court on April 29.

Detectives charged 16 outlaw motorcycle gang members and associates with 60 offences as part of an operation targeting the criminal activities of OMCGs in the Mackay district. OMCG paraphernalia including a Rebels vest and belt were located and seized at other addresses searched.

A 23-year-old West Mackay woman was charged with five counts of possessing dangerous drugs including fantasy and methylamphetamine and marijuana, two counts of possessing controlled drugs and one count each of possessing utensils and possessing anything used in the commission of crime.

She is due to appear in Mackay Magistrates Court on May 17.

Police allege outlaw motorcycle gang paraphernalia including a Rebels vest and belt were located and seized at other addresses searched.

The operation in the Mackay region also included traffic patrols that allegedly resulted in 16 drivers returning positive results for driving under the influence of drugs and eight people intercepted driving with a disqualified licence.

A total of 28 infringement notices were issued for traffic offences.

Detective Acting Superintendent Craig McGrath from the Crime and Intelligence Command’s Organised Crime Gangs Group said police would continue to target outlaw motorcycle gangs across the state.

“Statewide, the Organised Crime Gangs Group will continue supporting local police to target the offending of these criminal organisations, as well as gathering intelligence to share among law enforcement nationally,” Superintendent McGrath said.

Detective Inspector Tom Armitt said Mackay police would continue to relentlessly focus on local criminal groups.

“We will always look to co-ordinate our approach within the larger ambit of targeting criminal gangs right across Queensland,” Inspector Armitt said.

