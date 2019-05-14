Police nab high-range drink-driver, speedster during blitz

CRACKDOWN: Moranbah police clocked a man travelling more than 40km over the speed limit.

CRACKDOWN: Moranbah police clocked a man travelling more than 40km over the speed limit. FILE

CENTRAL Region police want to send a very clear message to motorists - drinking and driving is not worth it.

A 32-year-old Moranbah man was recently stopped on Bradman St with an alleged blood alcohol reading of 0.202 per cent, which is more than four times the limit.

"It can lead to serious charges and the loss of your licence which can affect your daily life and work,” Sergeant Adam Dyer said.

"However, it can also lead to more tragic consequences. Don't take the risk. If you are planning to drink, plan not to drive.”

This driver had to appear in court for high range drink driving.

Sergeant Dyer said last week was National Road Safety Week and as a result Moranbah police bolstered their presence on the roads in and around the mining town.

Another notable intercept involved a high-range speedster.

Police allege a 35-year-old Banyo man was stopped on Peak Downs Mine Rd after he had been travelling at 42 kilometres over the speed limit.

Sergeant Dyer said the driver was fined $1218 and lost eight demerit points.

"While the punishment for this alleged offence is high, when it comes to speeding there are far worse and far more tragic outcomes that can eventuate, other than being stopped by police,” he said.