BLACKBUTT DISTURBANCE: Police are currently on scene at a disturbance near Blackbutt. Picture: File
Police negotiate with ‘dangerous’ man in Blackbutt

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
5th May 2020 4:35 PM | Updated: 6th May 2020 6:14 AM
A MAN has been taken into custody by police after causing a disturbance in Blackbutt North.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the man surrendered himself to police just before 6pm, and is now assisting with enquiries.

No one was hurt during the incident. 

EARLIER: 

POLICE are currently on scene at a residence in Blackbutt North where there are reports of a man threatening police with several knives.

Officers are attempting to negotiate with the man, and neighbours are being warned to stay indoors for their own safety.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said calls were made to police at 3.55pm about a man destroying property at Gilliland Crescent, Blackbutt North.

Police are still attempting to negotiate with the man, according to the spokeswoman.

More to come.

blackbutt north breaking news crime disturbance qps

