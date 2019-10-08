Menu
Police negotiating with man hanging from Story Bridge

8th Oct 2019 7:02 AM
POLICE have closed part of Brisbane's Story Bridge as they try to negotiate with a man who has been pictured hanging from the underside of the structure.

 

One lane of inbound traffic was closed as police arrived and began negotiations, but has since been reopened.

The scene was photographed by the Medical Director of the Queensland Ambulance Service, Dr Stephen Rashford, who said it was "a waste of valuable emergency services".

"Honestly, enjoying our rights in Australia to safely protest does not give you the right to act like a moron and tie up valuable emergency services," he said in a tweet.

"Not sure affecting good people going about their business does anything but demonstrate immaturity."

More to come

