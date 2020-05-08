Police officer allegedly bitten while breaking up party

THREE men have been charged after the alleged serious assault of an Ipswich police officer last night at a party.

They were also handed $1334 fines for failing to comply with social distancing directions.

Police attended a Willow Rd, Redbank Plains address at about 7pm following reports of a party with people not complying with COVID-19 restrictions.

While police were making inquiries, a man blocked the entry to the unit and a struggle ensued.

Other people in the unit became involved and a police officer was bitten on the thumb by a man, who then fled the scene.

He was located a short time later and arrested.

Two other men who were also involved in the incident were also arrested.

The injured officer was transported to hospital.

An 18-year-old man from Redbank Plains was charged with serious assault of a police officer and obstructing police.

He is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

Two 19-year-old men from Redbank Plains were charged with obstructing police.

They are due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on August 4.

The three men were also issued with an on the spot infringement of $1,334 for failing to comply with public health directions under the Public Health Act.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers.