Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two police officers admitted to 'sexually motivated touching' while on duty.
Two police officers admitted to 'sexually motivated touching' while on duty.
Crime

Police officers lose jobs after having sex on duty

by Eliot Hastie
8th Jan 2020 5:09 PM

A police offer was sacked after admitting to having oral sex with a co-worker while both were on duty.

PC Abby Powell, 28 is said to have performed a sex act on fellow officer Alex Price, 49, while both were dressed in full uniform.

The incident is said to have occurred in the autumn of 2017 in South Wales, UK in a patrol car.

An investigation was launched the following year after Ms Powell quit the South Wales Police force after confessing to the act.

Jonathan Walters, the presenting officer, told a hearing into the police misconduct that the pair were in a relationship at the time.

"She was alleged and admits performing oral sex on Price in a police vehicle while on duty. "Powell faces and admits two allegations of sexual motivation while on duty."

Both Ms Powell and Mr Price admitted to sexually motivated touching during their time working together at Tonyrefail in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

They also accepted their actions amounted to gross misconduct.

However, Mr Price had another charge added to the inquiry as he admitted to lying in a police interview.

Mr Walters said in the first interview Mr Price denied that he had performed oral sex.

"In a second interview three days later, Price admitted that what he had said in the first interview were lies," Mr Walters said.

Mr Price was dismissed with immediate effect after he admitted to all three charges.

Announcing the verdict, chair Peter Griffiths said the panel had come to an unanimous decision over the outcome.

"PC Price is to be dismissed without notice and, had PC Powell still been with the force, she would also have been dismissed without notice," Mr Griffiths said.

"The panel has considered that each outcome is appropriate and proportionate to the allegations."

emplyment police sex

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man’s body found under bridge month after last sighting

        premium_icon Man’s body found under bridge month after last sighting

        News Police are trying to track the final movements of a Collinsville man found dead in a crashed ute in the Whitsunday region.

        Contractor ready to bring his ‘best bucking bulls’ to Bowen

        premium_icon Contractor ready to bring his ‘best bucking bulls’ to Bowen

        Rodeo ‘It’s like UFC, except in a rodeo there’s no whistle to stop someone getting hurt...

        Night ends badly for tourist who allegedly spat on cop

        premium_icon Night ends badly for tourist who allegedly spat on cop

        News A German tourist will front court after a night on the town.

        Abbot Point CEO resigns, acting general manager appointed

        premium_icon Abbot Point CEO resigns, acting general manager appointed

        Business The CEO of Abbot Point Operations has resigned with a Bowen local appointed its...