Police officer punched

A BOILERMAKER from Mackay pleaded guilty to three different sets of charges including breaching a domestic violence order, assaulting a police officer and drug related offences in Proserpine Magistrates Court on November 27 before finalising the matters on Monday.

The Walkerston resident, 43, breached a domestic violence protection order put in place last December when he attended the Bloomsbury home of his former partner on February 15 of this year and upon finding the installation of CCTV cameras damaged and removed them in a fit of anger.

Later, while out in Airlie Beach on August 19, the man created a public nuisance near Magnums in the Safe Night Precinct tearing the shirt of a police officer and punching an officer who required an x-ray to confirm he had not broken a bone.

On November 27, police prosecutor Sheena Hayes said the third bundle of drug-related charges could perhaps be the reason for the first and second bundle of charges, as "there is a tenant of substance issues”.

Barron and Allen lawyer Aaron Sellentin said his client used to share the property in question with his former partner before being removed from the premises due to the domestic violence order and therefore had a vested interest in it.

"He accepts he shouldn't have gone to the property, he regrets it, he instructs there was no one home at the time but he was checking what had happened to the house,” he said.

"He became frustrated and upset when he saw the security cameras.”

Mr Sellentin told the court his client "was blind” at the time of the Airlie Beach offences.

"One of the venues he attended did not have his usual beer so he was drinking some sort of exotic beer, he says,” he said.

"He was very intoxicated.

"He admits he was a regular user of marijuana and he was growing it for personal use in regards to that charge your honour.

"He says he turned to alcohol as a coping mechanism after the relationship breakdown.”

Magistrate Simon Young noted the man's former partner has suffered and continues to suffer significant psychological distress because of the man's actions.

"Police officers should never have to accept or tolerate assaults,” he said.

"In fact, nobody should be expected to accept or tolerate any aspect of domestic violence.”

The man received a three month suspended sentence, 18 months probation, 80 hours of community service to complete over 12 months and ordered to pay restitution.