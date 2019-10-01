Menu
Police officer shoots dog after delivery driver attack

Rhylea Millar
1st Oct 2019 7:40 AM | Updated: 11:38 AM
A DOG has been shot in an act of defence, after the animal attacked a courier driver.

Police were called to a property at Redridge yesterday at 10.37am, after a delivery driver was attacked by two dogs.

The man aged in his twenties was bitten on his arms and legs.

When police arrived at the scene on Redridge Crescent, the dogs began to attack the officers.

A spokesperson for QPS media said one of the officers was forced to defend himself and attempted to use OC spray on the dog, which was ineffective.

The officer then attempted to defend himself by using his taser on the dog, which was also ineffective, so the officer retrieved his gun and shot the animal.

Both dogs then ran away.

Animal control were called to the scene where one dog was transported to the vet and the other dog detained.

A spokesperson for QAS said the delivery driver sustained arm and leg injuries and was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

More to come.

