Police attend incident in Andergrove
Crime

Dramatic Andergrove incident linked to alleged shooting

Melanie Whiting
7th Oct 2019 5:18 PM | Updated: 8th Oct 2019 6:01 AM
LATEST: POLICE have confirmed Monday afternoon's dramatic police incident in Andergrove is linked to investigations regarding Thursday evening's alleged shooting in the same suburb. 

On Thursday evening, police responded to a Tropical Avenue home where shots had allegedly been fired

No one was hurt in Thursday's incident and those allegedly responsible had left the scene before police arrived.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed on Monday night police attended a Bedford Road address and arrested a 27-year-old Andergrove man in relation to an incident that involved a firearm on Thursday evening. 

Investigations are continuing. 

EARLIER: POLICE are yet to release information about an incident in Andergrove this afternoon, described on social media as a "siege".

People posted on the Mackay Crime Watch Facebook page describing a police incident at an address on Bedford Road about 5pm.

"Siege on Bedford Road between Andergrove Rd lights and Puma. Avoid the area," Shane Jones wrote.

Another described seeing "guns pointed at a house on Bedford Road".

A nearby resident, who asked not to be named, told the Daily Mercury her children saw several police cars outside the house.

She said a person had been "taken away" by police earlier in the afternoon.

At 5.30pm today, more than five police officers had gathered in the front yard at the address.

They appeared to be searching underneath the house.

Some were in uniform and others were in plain clothes.

The Daily Mercury contacted QPS media for comment, but was told by a spokesman they had no information about the incident.

