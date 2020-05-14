Menu
Police on hunt for ex-prisoner with gun

by KEAGAN ELDER
14th May 2020 7:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The stolen car involved in the prison scare has been found as police work to close in on the suspect who threatened a Townsville prison officer with a gun.

An ex-prisoner followed the officer out of the car park and threatened her with what appeared to be a firearm yesterday morning, staff told News Corp.

It is understood the officer was leaving her shift at the jail when she was followed and pulled over.

Officers say when she pulled over an ex-prisoner approached her with what appeared to be a firearm. But a colleague, also on their way home, stopped before the person fled in a car, believed to be stolen.

It's unclear who the ex-prisoner is at this stage.

Police are this morning are continuing to search for the suspect who is "well known to police" a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

 

Townsville Correctional Centre was placed into lockdown after an officer was threatened with what is believed to have been a replica gun. Picture: Shae Beplate.
Townsville Correctional Centre was placed into lockdown after an officer was threatened with what is believed to have been a replica gun. Picture: Shae Beplate.

 

The spokesman said the car used in the threat, a white Mazda SUV stolen from Ayr, was found on Adams St in Heatley yesterday afternoon.

Prison staff have been warned to "exercise caution" and maintain "own security" when coming to work.

Staff are also being urged to consider hiding their uniforms in public or while commuting, and contact management before they attend the complex for their shifts.

Yesterday the Townsville Correctional Centre was placed into lockdown as a "precautionary measure".

 

Originally published as Police on hunt for ex-prisoner with gun

