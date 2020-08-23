One feared dead, teen in hospital after Teewah Beach crash

Police remain on Teewah Beach, where a vehicle rolled early Sunday. Pictured is a drone photo of Teewah Beach, Great Sandy National Park, Queensland.

One person is feared dead and a teenage boy is injured after a vehicle rollover on Teewah Beach in Noosa North Shore early Sunday.

Queensland Ambulance Services reported they were called about 2.55am, and a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said officers remained on scene as of 8.15am.

QAS reported one patient was assessed for critical injuries. It is understood they weren't transported from the scene.

The second patient, a teenage boy, was taken to the Nambour Hospital in a stable condition with no obvious injuries.

Police are expected to provide further details later on Sunday.

More to come.