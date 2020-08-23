Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police remain on Teewah Beach, where a vehicle rolled early Sunday. Pictured is a drone photo of Teewah Beach, Great Sandy National Park, Queensland.
Police remain on Teewah Beach, where a vehicle rolled early Sunday. Pictured is a drone photo of Teewah Beach, Great Sandy National Park, Queensland.
Breaking

One feared dead, teen in hospital after Teewah Beach crash

Amber Hooker
23rd Aug 2020 8:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One person is feared dead and a teenage boy is injured after a vehicle rollover on Teewah Beach in Noosa North Shore early Sunday.

Queensland Ambulance Services reported they were called about 2.55am, and a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said officers remained on scene as of 8.15am.

QAS reported one patient was assessed for critical injuries. It is understood they weren't transported from the scene.

PHOTOS: COVID-positive ship crew arrives in Mackay

Hospitality operators struggling to recruit as holidays near

The second patient, a teenage boy, was taken to the Nambour Hospital in a stable condition with no obvious injuries.

Police are expected to provide further details later on Sunday.

More to come.

More Stories

nambour hospital noosa north shore qas queensland ambulance service queensland police servce road safety warning sunshine coast road safety
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: When new COVID restrictions will end

        Premium Content REVEALED: When new COVID restrictions will end

        News Tough new COVID-19 restrictions impacting about 3 million people have taken effect, limiting social gatherings and locking down aged care homes.

        Ben Barba given green light to return to rugby league

        Premium Content Ben Barba given green light to return to rugby league

        Rugby League He could step onto the field as soon as tonight, after the former NRL...

        Reality TV star’s donation gives tablets to rural fireys

        Premium Content Reality TV star’s donation gives tablets to rural fireys

        Celebrity Kylie Jenner donates $200,000 to roll out bushfire mapping tablets

        NAMED: Drink and drug drivers busted in Prossie, Airlie

        Premium Content NAMED: Drink and drug drivers busted in Prossie, Airlie

        Crime A man was found in bushland and another was forced to spend a night in the...