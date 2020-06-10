Menu
Police are appealing for information to identify the rider of the motorcycle
Crime

Police on the hunt to identify Collinsville motorbike rider

Jordan Gilliland
10th Jun 2020 4:38 PM
POLICE are appealing for information into a motorbike rider who may be able to assist with investigations into multiple traffic offences.

Collinsville Police are investigating several traffic offences which have occurred since the beginning of May, 2020.

Police are appealing for information to identify the rider of the motorcycle pictured who they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries.

Anyone who has any information about the motorcycle and its rider are encouraged to contact police and quote the reference number QP200120503.

