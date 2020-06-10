Police on the hunt to identify Collinsville motorbike rider

Police are appealing for information to identify the rider of the motorcycle

POLICE are appealing for information into a motorbike rider who may be able to assist with investigations into multiple traffic offences.

Collinsville Police are investigating several traffic offences which have occurred since the beginning of May, 2020.

Anyone who has any information about the motorcycle and its rider are encouraged to contact police and quote the reference number QP200120503.