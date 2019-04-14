Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bowen police, including Acting Senior Sergeant Ryan Gregory, will be targeting motorists doing the wrong thing these school holidays.
Bowen police, including Acting Senior Sergeant Ryan Gregory, will be targeting motorists doing the wrong thing these school holidays. Monique Preston
News

Police out in force for school holidays

by Monique Preston
14th Apr 2019 6:30 AM

BOWEN police will be cracking down on motorists doing the wrong thing these school holidays in an effort to keep everyone safe.

Bowen police will join with state policing units to patrol the town and the Bruce Highway as part of an Easter traffic campaign.

Bowen's Acting Senior Sergeant Ryan Gregory said police would be actively patrolling to detect the "fatal five” - speed, fatigue, drink driving, people not wearing seatbelts and distracted drivers.

The campaign started on Monday and will run through until the end of the school holidays.

"You'll see and increased presence around town and on the highway,” Sen Sgt Gregory said.

"Historically this has been a peak time to have bad crashes,” he said.

"Our traffic flow increases because people are going from point A to point B.

"It is start of the tourist season, with backpackers and grey nomads on the road.”

This is mixed with locals travelling to see family and friends.

Sen Sgt Gregory said local police were aiming for a "zero in incident Easter period”.

"We don't want to see any families devasted by any kind of accident,” he said.

He called on people to be extra vigilant with their driving during the school holidays and to plan their trips.

He called on motorists to stop every two hours for a break and to make sure their car was in a good operating condition before they head away.

He also warned people not to get behind the wheel if they had been drinking.

bowen bowen police easter easter traffic campaign motorists school holidays whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Bowen crash

    Bowen crash

    News One person transported to hospital in a stable condition.

    League carnival named in Bowen export's honour

    premium_icon League carnival named in Bowen export's honour

    Rugby League Cowboys ace will visit Bowen on Sunday.

    Friendly Australians a highlight

    premium_icon Friendly Australians a highlight

    People and Places Sister inspires visit Down Under.

    Bank staff clown around on the job for a great cause

    Bank staff clown around on the job for a great cause

    News A Friday with a difference for bank staff.