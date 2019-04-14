Police out in force for school holidays

Bowen police, including Acting Senior Sergeant Ryan Gregory, will be targeting motorists doing the wrong thing these school holidays.

Bowen police, including Acting Senior Sergeant Ryan Gregory, will be targeting motorists doing the wrong thing these school holidays. Monique Preston

BOWEN police will be cracking down on motorists doing the wrong thing these school holidays in an effort to keep everyone safe.

Bowen police will join with state policing units to patrol the town and the Bruce Highway as part of an Easter traffic campaign.

Bowen's Acting Senior Sergeant Ryan Gregory said police would be actively patrolling to detect the "fatal five” - speed, fatigue, drink driving, people not wearing seatbelts and distracted drivers.

The campaign started on Monday and will run through until the end of the school holidays.

"You'll see and increased presence around town and on the highway,” Sen Sgt Gregory said.

"Historically this has been a peak time to have bad crashes,” he said.

"Our traffic flow increases because people are going from point A to point B.

"It is start of the tourist season, with backpackers and grey nomads on the road.”

This is mixed with locals travelling to see family and friends.

Sen Sgt Gregory said local police were aiming for a "zero in incident Easter period”.

"We don't want to see any families devasted by any kind of accident,” he said.

He called on people to be extra vigilant with their driving during the school holidays and to plan their trips.

He called on motorists to stop every two hours for a break and to make sure their car was in a good operating condition before they head away.

He also warned people not to get behind the wheel if they had been drinking.