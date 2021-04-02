Police: ‘Picture yourself riding a bike to work on Tuesday’

Mackay police will increase roadside breath tests over the Easter break

Mackay police will be out in force over the Easter long weekend paying special attention to the those on the road.

Mackay Inspector Ian Haughton said the police presence would be significantly increased over the long weekend with a focus on impaired driving and driver fatigue.

Mackay Police Inspector Ian Haughton said police would be focusing on driver impairment and driver fatigue this Easter long weekend. Picture: Lillian Watkins

“For every officer that is working this weekend, traffic will be their business,” Inspector Haughton said.

Inspector Haughton said there would be an increase in static RBT and drug testing sites throughout the region.

“Just (Thursday) morning we had an alcohol and drug testing site out west where we have done 717 breath tests,” he said.

“We want people to understand if you are going to take a risk it could affect your life.

“Picture yourself riding a push bike to work Tuesday morning.”

Inspector Haughton relayed the grim statistics of deaths on our roads so far this year.

“This year in Queensland 74 people have died on our roads,” he said.

“When you compare that with the 48 last year, we are not where we want to be.”

Inspector Haughton confirmed police would be paying particular attention to high visibility and high volume areas such as highways, but said drivers should be aware they can be pulled over for a random breath test any time and anywhere.

When it came to off-road activities on the long weekend, Inspector Haughton encouraged people to take responsibility for their own actions

“We don’t want exhibitions of anti-social behaviour,” he said.

“We want people to be making good decisions, but we will be responding to that if we need to.”

He also reminded people that COVID restrictions were still in place.

“There is still a responsibility for people to wear masks in indoor public areas and in places where you can’t social distance,” he said.