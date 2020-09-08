Police plea: Leave it to pros

Supt Hanlon said there were multiple social media pages discussing crime when people should be reporting the issues directly to police

An alleged vigilante who had been chasing three stolen cars was reportedly rammed off the road and beaten by the thieves.

Police sources told the Townsville Bulletin three stolen cars and a motorist, believed to be a vigilante, were driving along Thuringowa Drive about 2.30am yesterday when the ordeal unfolded.

The groups in the stolen cars rammed the motorist off the road outside Kirwan Police Station and assaulted him before fleeing in a fourth stolen car, the source said.

The alleged vigilante was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Townsville District Chief Superintendent Craig Hanlon slammed vigilante behaviour, saying people should let police do their jobs, but fell short of revealing the driver's version of events.

"I'm very concerned when people decide to take action into their own hands. Because that's what we're here to do. And we've got the lawful authority to do that," Supt Hanlon said.

"Sometimes people, acting in their own hands, may commit offences themselves and have to be held to account."

Supt Hanlon said there were multiple social media pages discussing crime when people should be reporting the issues directly to police.

He said all avenues of investigation would be explored to find those responsible for stealing the cars from Kirwan, including two from the same address, and Condon.

Supt Hanlon said every possible police officer who was not tied up in COVID-19-related work would be out on the streets to try to catch the car thieves.

"Police will do everything in our power to identify these people and hold them to account.

"We don't want these offences happening in the first place.

"But if they do, we want to make sure that we quickly identify them, catch them and bring them to court so they don't keep doing these offences."

The getaway car was found dumped yesterday morning and the four cars were among seven stolen overnight on Sunday.

