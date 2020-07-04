Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A baby was allegedly assaulted at the hands of her mother.
A baby was allegedly assaulted at the hands of her mother.
Crime

Police prepare brief against mum accused of hurting baby

Felicity Ripper
4th Jul 2020 8:00 AM | Updated: 11:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police have prepared a brief of evidence against a Sunshine Coast mother accused of inflicting life-threatening injuries on her newborn girl.

The 28-year-old, who cannot be identified, was advised she could collect the brief when she appeared at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

BAIL REFUSED FOR DAD ACCUSED OF FILMING YOUNG GIRL

METH ADDICTION LANDS MAN IN JAIL AFTER DOING 'STUPID THINGS'

She faced one charge of grievous bodily harm as a domestic violence offence.

The woman was charged in late April after allegedly bringing her unconscious daughter to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital on Sunday, March 22.

At the time, Detective Senior Sergeant Phil Hurst said the baby's head and brain was so severely injured that if she lived, she would require ongoing medical treatment.

The matter was adjourned to September 4.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

alleged assault baby court crime domestic violence maroochydore magistrates court sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How the Victorian COVID spike could affect Bowen growers

        premium_icon How the Victorian COVID spike could affect Bowen growers

        Rural The picking season is well under way as growers prepare to confront more challenges looming on the horizon.

        Anglo flags ongoing combustion risk at Grosvenor mine

        premium_icon Anglo flags ongoing combustion risk at Grosvenor mine

        News Second blast believed to have occurred only a month after the Grosvenor...

        Jobseekers get leg-up with free service to help find work

        premium_icon Jobseekers get leg-up with free service to help find work

        Employment New office opened in Bowen this week with the aim of helping local residents find...

        This week’s political news in five minutes

        premium_icon This week’s political news in five minutes

        Politics Seven things our local pollies said and did in Mackay this week.