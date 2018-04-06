Menu
Female plumber sexually assaulted at work

by SAM BIDEY

POLICE are investigating reports a female plumber was sexually assaulted while on a job in Townsville.

The woman had been called out to a unit complex on Blackwood St, Townsville City, about 10.15am yesterday when she was allegedly assaulted by an indigenous male in the basement of the building.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the sexual crimes unit was investigating the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Police Link on 131 444.

Topics:  assault crime plumber sex attack townsville

