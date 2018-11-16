Police produced taser to stop man

FINED: A man police had to pull a taser on a man at an Airlie Beach house, and he pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday.

A MAN who police had to pull their taser on after they were called to an argument at an Airlie Beach house has been fined $1000.

Stuart James Harrison, 41, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to obstructing a police officer.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court Harrison told the police "f*** off or I'll stab you” when they attended a Waterson Way house at 10.10am on October 19.

Police had been called by people concerned a man was yelling aggressively and a woman was screaming inside the house.

Straight after he said the words, police saw Harrison rummaging through a drawer and they kicked down the front door because they were concerned for the woman inside, Mr Beamish told the court.

Harrison then ran through a side door and "police presented their taser” before Harrison lay down on the ground and was arrested, Mr Beamish said.

Harrison's lawyer Danny Yarrow told the court his client had been having an argument over domestic issues and had a "brain snap” when police came to the door.

Mr Yarrow also said Harrison had been drinking alcohol at the time.

When fining Harrison, magistrate Simon Young said while the incident was "moderate” in the range of seriousness, police had enough of a concern that they thought he might be getting a knife from the draw. "Police were left in a situation of serious concern,” Mr Young said.