Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cyclist angry at dog hit and run
Cyclist angry at dog hit and run
News

Police puzzled by cyclist’s mystery head injury

by Luke Mortimer
20th Feb 2020 7:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating how a cyclist suffered serious head injuries after she turned up at a Gold Coast hospital.

The 44-year-old woman suffered the injury while riding her pushbike at Runaway Bay yesterday morning.

She came off her bike at the intersection of Lae Dr and Morala Ave about 6.15am, but police do not know how and have been unable to speak to the woman.

It's not believed a vehicle was involved at this stage.

The woman presented to Gold Coast University Hospital after the incident.

Police hope to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the woman in the area or who can shed some light on how the cyclist suffered the unexplained injury.

Know more? Phone Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

Show More
cyclist head injury mystery police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hydro-electric plant a ‘game-changer’ for region

        premium_icon Hydro-electric plant a ‘game-changer’ for region

        News The proposed plant could see electricity prices fall and water security improved in the Whitsundays.

        Vomit-covered man found on road side, head lights 'blinding'

        premium_icon Vomit-covered man found on road side, head lights 'blinding'

        Crime Found in a pool of vomit, he recorded more than three times the limit

        Eight-person limit on region’s short-term accommodation

        premium_icon Eight-person limit on region’s short-term accommodation

        News An experienced property owner was concerned the limit would impact the economy and...

        Man given one last chance in court

        premium_icon Man given one last chance in court

        News A Proserpine man has been given one last chance after being charged with wilful...