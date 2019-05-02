Up to 50 police 'surround the place' during raid

A police raid is under way at the Nimbin Hemp Embassy.

UPDATE, 1.30pm: NIMBIN Hemp Embassy president Michael Balderstone said today's police raid, just one day ahead of MardiGrass, would not deter the town from enjoying the event.

He said up to 50 officers converged on the building this morning.

"They (the police) surrounded the place ... we all had to file past the sniffer dogs," he said.

"Nimbin has huge resolve. We've been picked on for so long.

"We are not going to be daunted; it will probably make us more passionate for the weekend ahead.

"This is exactly why we have MardiGrass."

Mr Balderstone said police were still in Nimbin and volunteers were "nervously waiting".

One MardiGrass volunteer said he felt the raid was a "bit of an injustice".

"They (the police) are just putting on a show of force because we're having a party and they're not," he said.

"The (MardiGrass) stage is still getting built… it hasn't slowed us down, it won't stop us. It will just make it more of a protest than a party."

Original story: ABOUT 50 people have been forced to leave the Hemp Embassy in Nimbin this morning as police search the premises the day before MardiGrass.

A MardiGrass volunteer, who asked to remain anonymous, said 20 police arrived at the embassy shortly after 11am on Thursday with sniffer dogs and are not letting anyone into the building.

"They have a search warrant for the hemp embassy building," the volunteers said.

"No one is allowed in the building, the whole thing is blocked off."

The volunteer said today was the "busiest day" of the year for the Hemp Embassy as they prepare for the three day Mardi Grass festival, which starts on Friday.

"We have 50 volunteers here helping with Mardi Grass," she said.

"We've got a kitchen that is serving 200 meals a day and food needs to be prepared.

"Everyone was sniffed and searched as they were asked to leave the building."

More to come.