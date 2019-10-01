Menu
Crime

Police ramp up patrols at North Coast caravan parks

by Luke Mortimer
1st Oct 2019 7:21 AM
OPPORTUNISTIC thieves making the most of school holiday crowds have been raiding caravan parks in the Tweed.

Tweed Byron Police took to social media to warn residents and tourists to keep their eyes peeled for offenders.

"Stealings from caravan parks (are) on the rise during school holiday time," the statement read.

 

Tweed Byron Police will be increasing patrols in and around caravan parks in the Tweed.
"Tweed Byron Police would like to warn holiday makers and residents to be more vigilant than usual when it comes to security of their personal belongings while camping this school holidays."

The perpetrators have been described as "being small in stature, wearing hoodies and hats to conceal their identifies".

"The offenders have been targeting caravan parks from Tweed Heads to Pottsville stealing pushbikes, iPads, Televisions, phones and other various electronic items," the statement read.

"The offenders are using bolt cutters to cut cables and locks from bikes secured to caravans and cars."

Police have been working closely with the management of caravan parks in the region to stamp out the thefts.

Officers will ramp up patrols of caravan parks and surrounding areas.

Tweed Byron Police urged residents and holiday makers to report anti-social or suspicious behaviour by phoning Tweed Heads Police station on 07 5506 9499.

Police also asked anyone with more information about the thefts to phone the station.

caravan parks crime police tweed

