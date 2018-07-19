Menu
Police sniffer dogs at Splendour in the Grass festival 2017.
Police ready for Splendour crackdown

Rick Koenig
by
18th Jul 2018 1:41 PM

POLICE will be cracking down on illegal drug users and dangerous drivers ahead of this weekend's Splendour in the Grass.

A high-visibility police operation involving Tweed/Byron Police District officers and specialist command support will target illegal drug use and supply, alcohol-fuelled violence and anti-social behaviour throughout the three-day festival.

Ticketholders are expected to start arriving in the Byron Shire today with the festival officially kicking off on Friday and finishing on Sunday.

 

Security and bag check at the entrance of Splendour in the Grass 2017.
Tweed/Byron Local Area Commander, Detective Superintendent Wayne Starling, said police have been working closely with event organisers and stakeholders to ensure the safety of event staff, performers and music fans throughout the festival.

"Festival-goers who choose to do the wrong thing, risk the safety of other music fans, or bring illegal drugs into the festival can expect to be caught and dealt with accordingly," he said.

"Prohibited drugs can be extremely harmful to your health and are potentially life-threatening - particularly when combined with alcohol."

He urged anyone under the influence or who feels unwell to seek professional medical attention.

 

The crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2017.
Police officers from the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command will also be deployed to target speeding, drink-and-drug-driving and other dangerous driver behaviour.

"As with previous years, we are prepared for a considerable increase in traffic throughout the Byron Shire," Det Supt Starling said.

"Officers will be conducting regular roadside drug and alcohol testing and anyone caught driving under the influence will be arrested.

"We are also reminding motorists to plan ahead, stick to the speed limit and ensure everyone in your vehicle is wearing their seat belt.

For traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com.

Important event information, including items banned from the festival and campgrounds can be found at: http://splendourinthegrass.com.

