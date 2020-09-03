Police hunt for creepy peeping Tom

A police probe has begun into a terrifying peeping Tom incident after a woman spotted a man watching her through her bedroom window.

A computer generated image of a man spotted looking in the window of a woman's Trinity Beach home. Picture: Supplied

The woman was lying in her bed in Strombus Ave about 11.15pm on August 20 when she spotted the man peering in at her.

She immediately got up and verbally challenged him and the man fled onto the street and left the area on foot.

Smithfield detectives are now calling for help to identify the man and have released a computer generated image of a male similar to the person they are looking for.

He is described as being a caucasian male possibly aged around 50 years.

He is about 170 cm tall, with a fair complexion and medium build.

He had short grey hair and had a mostly grey beard, tending to darker coloured in the middle.

The woman was not assaulted or injured as a result of the incident.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers at crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or on 1800 333 000.

