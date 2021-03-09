Police release more details about midnight Bowen shooting

A crime scene was set up in Bowen after a man was shot in the leg. Photo: File

A Bowen man heard noises outside before a gun was fired through his front door, lodging a bullet in his leg.

Police have released more details about the shooting that occurred overnight Saturday on Whitsunday St.

Bowen police officer-in-charge Craig Shepherd said police received three triple-0 phone calls about midnight.

A 50-year-old man had heard noises outside before he was shot through a glass front door with a bullet lodging in his upper thigh.

Senior Sergeant Shepherd said the weapon used was a small calibre firearm.

The shooter fled the scene but another man and a woman were at the property at the time of the shooting and are helping police with their inquiries.

Officers from Bowen CIB and crime scene investigators were called to the scene and police investigations into the incident are ongoing.

The 50-year-old injured man was treated at the scene, then transported to Bowen Hospital.

He was later taken to Mackay Hospital and was discharged on Monday.

Sen-Sgt Shepherd said the man had undergone surgery but the bullet did not sever any arteries.

He said police were continuing to investigate the circumstances around the incident.

“There is nothing that leads police to believe there’s a wider threat to the community,” he said.

Anyone who has information that could help police investigations can phone Bowen Police on 4720 4555 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.