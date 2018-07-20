Victim takes to Facebook: ‘I’ve just been carjacked’

THE VICTIM of a Gold Coast carjacking has described the violent incident that saw her knocked to the ground while trying to donate clothing as a man made off with her car.

"What an experience 4.30pm today," Leonie Brooks wrote on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon. "I have just been carjacked."

Ms Brooks said she was going to "end up with a few bruises" and was left "in shock, angry and upset".

The woman was taking clothing from her car to donate to a charity bin when a man crept up on her. Picture: Queensland Police

The man jumped in the car. Picture: Queensland Police

The victim said she was left without her phone and purse and asked Gold Coasters to looks out for the stolen white Mercedes Benz sport.

Her post has been followed by a public appeal from Queensland Police, who today released footage of the violent incident.

CCTV footage shows a man creep up on the 53-year-old woman as she unloaded the clothes from the boot of her car while she left the engine running, about 4.40pm on Wednesday on Allied Drive, Arundel.

The man drove off as another driver appeared to try and cut him off. Photo: Queensland Police

The woman was left on the road as the man drove off in her Mercedes. Picture: Queensland Police

He then can be seen jumping into her car and driving off, knocking her to the ground.

Police said the woman was not injured, but was treated for shock at the scene.

The stolen car was found about 2.40pm yesterday on nearby Blyth St, Arundel.

Police hope the video footage of the incident will help them find the man who stole the car.

He is described as Pacific Islander in appearance with a proportionate build, and was wearing a dark blue jacket, blue jeans, a dark baseball cap and a blue backpack at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.