Police Remembrance Day strikes a chord for local officers

POLICE from across the Whitsunday region came together at Bowen Baptist Church last Friday to honour fallen colleagues for National Police Remembrance Day.

National Police Remembrance Day is the most significant day on the police calendar.

It is an opportunity for officers and members of the public to honour those police officers whose lives were lost while performing their duties.

The day also provides a time to remember the families, partners, friends and colleagues who have sacrificed and lost so much.

Acting Senior Sergeant Jason Colley of Whitsunday Police Station said Police Remembrance Day gives police officers the opportunity to reflect on those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

"It's the most important day on the policing calendar for us.

"It's a day that we take some time to reflect on the large number of officers that have lost their lives,” he said.

"It's rewarding being able to help people, seeing people in times of need and being able to provide them with reassurance and support.

"But the challenge is the unknown. You don't know what you're going to get from one job to the next.”

Senior Sergeant of Bowen Police Station Craig Shepherd, Acting Senior Sergeant of Whitsunday Police Station Jason Colley, Sergeant Mark Flynn of Proserpine Police Station and Member for Burdekin (former police officer) Dale Last at the Police Remembrance Day service in Bowen on Friday. Kyle Evans

Acting Senior Sergeant Colley urged people to recognise that police are human too and to treat them with respect.

"People need to remember that we are humans as well and we have lives and families with children at home,” he said.

"Every police officer wants to go home at the end of the day and not have to have their lives in danger or receive abuse from the public.

"But we're grateful that it's pretty good up here compared to other places.”