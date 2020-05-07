Menu
Police reveal more information about Bowen bus crash

Jordan Gilliland
7th May 2020 2:30 PM
POLICE have revealed more information about a horror crash at Bowen that has left a man with possible arm, leg and spine fractures.

A man in his 70s was flown to Townsville hospital yesterday after his LandCruiser 4WD collided with a bus reportedly carrying 20 passengers at the time.

The crash occurred yesterday at about 11.30am, at the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Don St.

The driver of the car, a male in his 70s, was transported to Townsville Hospital in a stable condition after being flown.
Bowen Police Senior Sergeant Craig Shepherd said the bus was heading northbound towards Townsville and was turning right from Don St on to the Highway when the incident occurred.

He said the bus has clipped the LandCruiser, which has caused the man to become trapped in the vehicle.

Snr Sgt Shepherd said investigations were ongoing, with police to talk to discussions to both the bus driver and the driver of the LandCruiser once he is well enough to speak.

No occupants of the bus were reported to have suffered injuries.

Whitsunday Times

