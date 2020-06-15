Police reveal more information about fatal crash

A speed sign bent to its base, parts of a tree strewn across the road, and a Hilux crumpled. This was the horrific scene emergency crews were confronted with was they tried to save a young man involved in a crash at Collinsville on Saturday night.

Emergency services attended the single vehicle crash on Garrick Street, in the rural town of Collinsville at 9.50pm last night, where they found a Toyota Hilux had crashed into a tree.

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics treated a 26 year old man for critical injuries and transported him to Collinsville Hospital where he was then flown to Townsville Universtity Hospital.

The horrific crash site where a 26 year old Ayr man later died from injuries sustained.

The man, who has since been identified as a resident of Ayr was declared dead upon arrival.

Mackay Forensic Crash Unit Senior Constable Michael Parker gave condolences to the young man’s family and said it was a devastating outcome for everyone who knew him.

He said the young man was likely on his way home from a nearby party.

“It’s such a tragic loss of life at such a young age and terrible for his family and those that knew him,” Snr Const. Parker said.

“Unfortunately car crashes can result in sudden unexpected form of death that can have devastating impacts throughout the entire community for years to come.”

Snr Const. Parker said the exact cause of the crash was still under investigation, however it did appear speed, alcohol and failing to wear a seatbelt may have been contributing factors.

“It appears the driver failed to negotiate a moderate right hand corner and left the roadway where he struck a 60km road sign before striking a tree,” he said.

“Yes, Speed does appear to be a factor but we’re still determining all factors.

“Alcohol does appear to be a factor and there was evidence of that at the site, it also appears he was not wearing a seat belt correctly at the time of the collision.”