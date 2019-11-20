Menu
Crime

Police reveal reason behind violent shooting

by KEAGAN ELDER
20th Nov 2019 11:19 AM
A FAILED business deal appears to be the reason behind a violent shooting which has left a woman with serious head injuries.

Townsville Police district duty officer Senior Sergeant Joe Matheson said the suspected shooter was known to the victims in the Gibraltar Rd house in Ravenswood.

 

"It appears that a male, who was known to both occupants of this house, has attended the residence with regards to an outstanding civil debt after they failed a business," he said.

"A wrestle has ensued and they were both in the garage wrestling when the husband's come out. He's attempted to protect his wife.

"(The husband) called on assistance, and a male tradesperson working in the area has attended and has been struck to the back of the head with a claw hammer."

Sen-Sgt Matheson said police were called to the address about 8.22am.

When police arrived they were met by the woman who had "sustained a gunshot wound to the head" and another man who had been detained by a tradie and neighbours.

A 48-year-old man been taken into custody after allegedly shooting the woman in her face.

crime shooting townsville

